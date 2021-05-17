Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: AME,
- Added Positions: APD, SCHW, MDT, FRC, MCHP, GOOG, INTU, AMT, MKL, ADBE, MSFT, AMZN, MCO, V, TFX, FTV, MTD, CRM, SAP, LIN, ROP, CMCSA, APH, PEP, USB, ORLY, TDG, NKE, ECL, CLPBY, SBUX, UL, VNT, FB, CNSWF, CLLNY, CLNXF, NVZMY, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, HON, JNJ, GOOGL,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 839,998 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 102,424 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,721,686 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 1,308,489 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64,393 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 561,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,036,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 331.43%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 97,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coloplast A/S (CLPBY)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Coloplast A/S by 6456.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 184,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF)
Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.52. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-03-31.
