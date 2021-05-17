Logo
HighVista Strategies LLC Buys MSD Acquisition Corp, RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company HighVista Strategies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MSD Acquisition Corp, RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Autohome Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc, Fitbit Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighVista Strategies LLC. As of 2021Q1, HighVista Strategies LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HighVista Strategies LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highvista+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HighVista Strategies LLC
  1. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 355,444 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.78%
  2. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 41,056 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 34,140 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
  4. MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU) - 500,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 42,611 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU)

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 38,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 21,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 80,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 14,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 17,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 141,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Sold Out: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.



