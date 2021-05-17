HighVista Strategies LLC Buys MSD Acquisition Corp, RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc

New Purchases: MSDAU, RP, ALXN, WORK, ATHM, YUMC, CRIS, HZNP, KRON, RVMD, BGNE, SNDX, TARS, BDTX, TVTX, ORIC, RYTM, SLDB, OLMA, NTLA, TLYS, ORBC, EVC, FVE, CECE, NNA, ITI, IVAC, RBBN, ATRS, GNSS, ADMS, SMSI, VHC, NAT, EMKR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company HighVista Strategies LLC Current Portfolio ) buys MSD Acquisition Corp, RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Autohome Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Tiffany, Acacia Communications Inc, Fitbit Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighVista Strategies LLC. As of 2021Q1, HighVista Strategies LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 355,444 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.78% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 41,056 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 34,140 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU) - 500,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 42,611 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 38,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 21,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 80,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 14,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 17,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 141,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.