Solas Capital Management, LLC Buys Golar LNG, The Aarons Co Inc, Vistra Corp, Sells News Corp, EMCORE Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Solas Capital Management, LLC Buys Golar LNG, The Aarons Co Inc, Vistra Corp, Sells News Corp, EMCORE Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Solas Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Golar LNG, The Aarons Co Inc, Vistra Corp, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, sells News Corp, EMCORE Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, Earthstone Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Solas Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solas Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solas+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solas Capital Management, LLC
  1. Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 3,921,938 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 229,390 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.34%
  4. SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) - 565,368 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. Hill International Inc (HIL) - 2,330,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
New Purchase: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $3.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Sold Out: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EMCORE Corp. The sale prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05.

Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57.

Sold Out: Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $6.78.

Sold Out: IEC Electronics Corp (IEC)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IEC Electronics Corp. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Solas Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Solas Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Solas Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Solas Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Solas Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider