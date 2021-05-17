Solas Capital Management, LLC Buys Golar LNG, The Aarons Co Inc, Vistra Corp, Sells News Corp, EMCORE Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc

New Purchases: GLNG, AAN, VST, RRD,

GLNG, AAN, VST, RRD, Added Positions: SFE, GMLP,

SFE, GMLP, Reduced Positions: BBW, BXC, AUD, AUD, CPLG, LEE, MPC, HIL, PBF,

BBW, BXC, AUD, AUD, CPLG, LEE, MPC, HIL, PBF, Sold Out: NWSA, EMKR, CAKE, ESTE, IEC, CNXC, ASIX, TTI, CLDT,

Investment company Solas Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Golar LNG, The Aarons Co Inc, Vistra Corp, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, sells News Corp, EMCORE Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, Earthstone Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Solas Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 3,921,938 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. New Position BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 229,390 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.34% SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) - 565,368 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Hill International Inc (HIL) - 2,330,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $3.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EMCORE Corp. The sale prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $6.78.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IEC Electronics Corp. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02.