Cannae Holdings, Inc. Buys Paysafe

Investment company Cannae Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Paysafe during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannae Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cannae Holdings, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Cannae Holdings, Inc.
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 76,552,330 shares, 49.32% of the total portfolio.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 14,000,000 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio.
- Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 49,750,000 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Paysafe Ltd (PSFE.WS) - 5,000,000 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.17%. The holding were 49,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
