FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Callaway Golf Co, Williams Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Monster Beverage Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Chart Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Callaway Golf Co, Williams Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Monster Beverage Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Chart Industries Inc, AeroVironment Inc, Jumia Technologies AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC owns 1084 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fintrust+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 116,302 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 67,393 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,662 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,028 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 121,084 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VOWA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $37, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fannie Mae (FNMAT.PFD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fannie Mae. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 8729.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 88,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 8610.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 84,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 68,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 564.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Sold Out: Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.

Sold Out: Fannie Mae (FNMA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fannie Mae. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $2.39, with an estimated average price of $1.93.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (NTDOY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.49 and $81.6, with an estimated average price of $75.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

