Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells Valhi Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,552,848 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 436,738 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 450,000 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,968 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 242,632 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
