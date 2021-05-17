Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells Valhi Inc

New Purchases: NFLX,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, sells Valhi Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $980 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,552,848 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 436,738 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 450,000 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,968 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 242,632 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.