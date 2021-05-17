Allen Holding Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, CarGurus Inc

New Purchases: CARG,

CARG, Added Positions: PLTR,

Investment company Allen Holding Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, CarGurus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Holding Inc . As of 2021Q1, Allen Holding Inc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALLEN HOLDING INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+holding+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 6,000,000 shares, 51.36% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 375 shares, 23.49% of the total portfolio. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 300,000 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 800,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 807,920 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.58%

Allen Holding Inc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Holding Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 61.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 807,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.