Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP Buys Contango Oil & Gas Co, Sells Antero Resources Corp

Investment company Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP Current Portfolio ) buys Contango Oil & Gas Co, sells Antero Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP. As of 2021Q1, Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Star Group LP (SGU) - 427,734 shares, 79.35% of the total portfolio. Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) - 604,904 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio. Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF) - 12,286 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP initiated holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $4.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 12,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.