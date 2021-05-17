Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP Buys Contango Oil & Gas Co, Sells Antero Resources Corp

Investment company Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP (Current Portfolio) buys Contango Oil & Gas Co, sells Antero Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP. As of 2021Q1, Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP. Also check out:
1. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP keeps buying
For the details of Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorktown+energy+partners+vi+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP
- Star Group LP (SGU) - 427,734 shares, 79.35% of the total portfolio.
- Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) - 604,904 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio.
- Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF) - 12,286 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP initiated holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $4.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 12,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP. Also check out:
1. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment