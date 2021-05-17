Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: XLF, SOXX,

XLF, SOXX, Reduced Positions: BABA, XLK,

BABA, XLK, Sold Out: HYG, AAPL, GDX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphadyne+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,200,981 shares, 61.30% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 48,950 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 75,580 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 40,316 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 3,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61.3%. The holding were 2,200,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $396.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.98%. The holding were 48,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.