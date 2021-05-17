Allen Operations Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, CarGurus Inc

New Purchases: AFRM, ABNB, VRM, MILE, RBLX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Operations Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Comcast Corp, Airbnb Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, CarGurus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Operations Llc. As of 2021Q1, Allen Operations Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,069,453 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.65% Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 344,100 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.79% Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 711,519 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,096,255 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.62% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 548,833 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 711,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.463300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 98,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 199,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 200,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 145.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.99 and $165, with an estimated average price of $127.47. The stock is now traded at around $180.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 344,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,069,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 268.52%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 88,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 284.08%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $684.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 32,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.