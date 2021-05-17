Allen Operations Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, CarGurus Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Allen Operations Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, CarGurus Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Operations Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Comcast Corp, Airbnb Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, CarGurus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Operations Llc. As of 2021Q1, Allen Operations Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+operations+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,069,453 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.65%
  2. Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 344,100 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.79%
  3. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 711,519 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,096,255 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.62%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 548,833 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 711,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.463300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 98,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 199,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 200,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Allen Operations Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 145.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.99 and $165, with an estimated average price of $127.47. The stock is now traded at around $180.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 344,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,069,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 268.52%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 88,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Allen Operations Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 284.08%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $684.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 32,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Allen Operations Llc sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC. Also check out:

1. ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider