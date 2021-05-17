Longwood Capital Partners LLC Buys VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, Seelos Therapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Sells Larimar Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: SEEL, EPIX, ACRS, CMRX, EYPT, SELB, MRTX, INSM, RETA, CPRX,
- Added Positions: VTGN, XENE, AVDL, CRIS, PRAX, ISEE, CLSD, NVAX, ATHA,
- Reduced Positions: SAGE, CMPS, CLDX, MRSN, SNDX, RNA, KURA, IOVA, APLS, STOK, CBIO, ARWR, TRIL, ALT, ETNB, FULC, VSTM, RAPT, CBAY, PMVP,
- Sold Out: LRMR, IMVT, SURF, REPL, CNCE, RLMD, MDGL, ALDX, CYCC, RCKT, WVE, KRTX, AXSM,
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 12,295,767 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.94%
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 1,017,524 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.48%
- Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) - 536,820 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) - 1,095,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.27%
- IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 1,579,093 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23%
Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $4.99, with an estimated average price of $3.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,719,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 287,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 317,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chimerix Inc (CMRX)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Chimerix Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.76 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 707,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 381,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.908000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 823,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 12,295,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 415.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,095,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Curis Inc (CRIS)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Curis Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 767,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc by 103.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 154,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,579,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $18.19.Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.Sold Out: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Replimune Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $37.44.Sold Out: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $8.07.Sold Out: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)
Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35.
