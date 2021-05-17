Longwood Capital Partners LLC Buys VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, Seelos Therapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Sells Larimar Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: SEEL, EPIX, ACRS, CMRX, EYPT, SELB, MRTX, INSM, RETA, CPRX,

Portola Valley, CA, based Investment company Longwood Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, Seelos Therapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Chimerix Inc, sells Larimar Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, Compass Pathways PLC, Celldex Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longwood Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Longwood Capital Partners LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 12,295,767 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.94% Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 1,017,524 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.48% Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) - 536,820 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79% Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) - 1,095,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.27% IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 1,579,093 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23%

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $4.99, with an estimated average price of $3.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,719,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 287,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 317,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Chimerix Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.76 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 707,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 381,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.908000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 823,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 12,295,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 415.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,095,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Curis Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 767,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc by 103.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 154,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,579,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $18.19.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Replimune Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $37.44.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $8.07.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35.