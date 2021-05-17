Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Target Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc

- New Purchases: TGT, OTRK, MCD, MO, C, BIF, WFC, CRON, HD, BP, HYG, DEO, MGM, CTSO, SHW, ATEC, OXY, ABBV, FTAI, BMY, VOO, MMM, PM, CAT, UBS, GUNR, BIIB, TXN, PNC, NVDA, KMB, SYY, RTX, GE, EVG, AOD, HIL, GSG, HFC, QCOM, TEVA, AZEK, PGX, ELAN, SPYD, FALN, HE, KHC,
- Added Positions: AAPL, BAC, MSFT, JNK, PG, EFA, XOM, BRK.B, IWM, INTC, JPM, CVX, ABT, WMT, PFE, SMG, LOW, JNJ, DIS, VZ, EEM, BSV, KO, GLDM, PSX, STOR, MUB, IVE, ACWI, QUAL, MTUM, BND, PGR, IJJ, XLRE, LMT, VXF, IEF, FIXD, VEA, DBEM, IGIB, SHY, CSCO, VLO,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, SONY, HUM, SWK, IGSB, TSCO, V, IJH, CME, UNH, BLK, VWO, GS, QQQ, SPY, GOLD, PEP, XLF, SPLG, FLRN, MRK, DWLD, SPTM, SPAB, SPMD, AOM, T, IAGG, SPSM, SPIP, GDX, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: AMZN, AFL, SIRI, FDX, VCSH, MDY, XLK, USMV, LQD, GLD, SO, CVS, ULTA, TIP, FFTY, VTI, RSG, FTSM, FRME, AXP, CBOE, GSY, RMD, JPST, EMB, GOOGL, IVV, IEFA, PPG, SDY, ZTS, COST, GOOG, LNC, TER, DOCU, POOL, MSCI, ZBRA, DHR, YUM, ACWV, SH, FDN, SCJ, FYX, FAD, SQ, SITE, PFF, FEM, CRL, NKE, TSLA, ADSK, SCHM, CDW, SPXS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,381 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.73%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 248,168 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 989.27%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 40,582 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,781 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.09%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 173,751 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12%
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 40,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 124,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 15,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 63,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 44,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $12.58, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 221,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 316.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.55%. The holding were 238,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 989.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 248,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 216.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 43,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 437.81%. The purchase prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 175.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 36,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 173,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.
