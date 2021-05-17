Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Target Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Target Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Target Corp, Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, Ontrak Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aflac Inc, Sony Group Corp, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisory+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,381 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.73%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 248,168 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 989.27%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 40,582 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,781 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.09%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 173,751 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 40,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 124,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 15,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 63,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 44,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $12.58, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 221,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 316.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.55%. The holding were 238,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 989.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 248,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 216.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 43,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 437.81%. The purchase prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 175.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 36,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 173,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider