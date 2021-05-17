Logo
Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells Equinix Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allen Investment Management LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allen Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allen Investment Management LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 231,912 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 131,360 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 990,525 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 595,898 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,590,330 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 216,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,672,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 380,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 439,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 357,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 803.24%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 339,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allen Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Allen Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allen Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allen Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allen Investment Management LLC keeps buying
