Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: PLTR, COUP, PDD, CCEP, MCHP, GM, TLND,
- Added Positions: SCHW, FB, AAP, FIS, NOC, BABA, CHTR, V, UNP, CMCSA, LOW, GOOG, UNH, VTI, IXUS, VXUS, VEA, SYY, VWO, ILMN, SQ, NVDA, SPOT, DVY, CARG, TEAM, BSV, ASML, WDAY, VOO, WMT, ITM, JD, ACWI, PYPL, ADBE, ACWX, ASAN, UBER, IJR, SHOP, SHM, MELI, VEU, MA, CRM, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: BX, NKE, MSFT, SPY, BKNG, SHW, GOOGL, SPGI, MTCH, JNJ, MMM, GD, IWP, BIV, ABBV, AMGN, VZ, UL, PFE, PEP, CCI, FISV, MRK, MCD, JPM,
- Sold Out: EQIX, EA, BIDU, FSLY, XLE,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 231,912 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 131,360 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 990,525 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 595,898 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,590,330 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 216,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,672,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 380,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 439,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 357,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 803.24%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 339,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.
