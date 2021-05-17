Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: PLTR, COUP, PDD, CCEP, MCHP, GM, TLND,

New York, NY, based Investment company Allen Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells Equinix Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allen Investment Management LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 231,912 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 131,360 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 990,525 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 595,898 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Visa Inc (V) - 1,590,330 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 216,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,672,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 380,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 439,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 357,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 803.24%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 339,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Allen Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.