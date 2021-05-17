Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, AT&T Inc, Sells United Community Banks Inc, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

- New Purchases: ETG, MHD, FUMB, LMT, BLOK, FDM, MO, ACTC, BP, C, PYPL, SLQD, TXN, BX, PH, SIVB, BAC, MRK, VER, FB, TSM, SFST, MS, BMY, VZ, CSCO, IYK, NEE, NVDA, WFC, MJ, CQP, GS, BA, IWC, WMB, WM, NFLX, F, CGNX, ZM, ORCC, DKNG, PDI, CG, MGM, GE, EVV, SNAP, HON, TWLO, ORCL, TGT, BABA, LOW, ATVI, PG, KO, UPS, CVS, ARCC, FCX, SKLZ, MCD, FPX, ECC, VTI, PFL, COST, FDL, MIC, PLTR, ANET, ABT, KTF, TTD, PEP, CSX, NKE, WDIV, AIG, ULTA, JQC, SAM, PAYX, EXAS, SPG, PPL, MU, IIVI, APTV, HSY, TAN, ZBRA, TMUS, IGIB, ETSY, SQ, LVS, VNQ, WRLD, SLV, DSL, EW, APPN, FMHI, SPE, NSC, FIVG, MDY, ED, SYY, VTRS, IPOE, CHPT, CPA, FFA, ASML, MDLZ, AVGO, WPM, BND, QCOM, PGP, WIX, ASHR, CRM, NAC, RTX, CAT, JD, MELI, VMO, BUD, HACK, U, TDOC, BLK, PRU, WYNN, SBUX, EBAY, DG, VXF, CCL, EMR, YUMC, VRTX, CTSH, AMPY, GLW, FDX, KMB, EFT, FTA, CMCSA, FBC, VB, LYB, MBWM, RGR, UI, SDIV, ETR, PSFE, TSCO, ZNGA, DBL, AMT, IRM, RVT, BKN, VGI, WPC, DHI, JCI, NVS, GMED, EDI, QUAL, IPO, MKC, IDXX, OFED, UNG, CINF, SSB, ETN, BLV, LNT, DAL, PM, MGC, O, UNH, NVO, FTC, VIAC, IAU, PZC, DISCK, RIV, EBS, EPD, MAR, MDT, FTV, DIA, HRL, FTS, IBUY, ACP, AOK, BGR, BLDP, PHM, USB, SU, FEX, BDX, BR, BTI, PLL, MINT, TWO, ADBE, WY, CLNC, EXC, PGR, ORLY, ZS, UL, MUR, GMDA, ACA, MRNA, BXP, PSA, TCRR, BHK, VCV, EMD, DLTR, SWAV, LYFT, PINS, CAG, FITB, CRWD, WORK, CSTL, BKNG, LLY, APD, BILL, FVRR, FEM, LMND, EIX, MPC, MTZ, ABNB, ET, DBEF, IMGN, BDJ, IOO, KBWB, POST, VBK, PBA, OXLC, LHX, ETW, PHT, NZF, SPXL, NOW, EPAM, QTEC, FANG, FEP, FLRN, NGG, MFC, NCLH, APAM, SYK, GD, ISRG, OLED, MTUM, CHTR, CI, PBI, NOC, VYM, VUZI, AXP, AMGN, IGT, NEA, BGY, CNI, CHKP, BSJL, DNP, PLUG, OCGN, LRCX, SNPS, TRN, EMQQ, D, CLM, CFX, ACWI, SHOP, SCHW, IPAY, VT, QQEW, CAAS, DXCM, YUM, TNA, BIIB, TLRY, TLRY, EQR, SUB, BLNK, ACB, CMTL, BOTZ, FINX, APT, 9MW, CRON, OKTA, TT, SBOW, IR, BAX, ADP, DD, RF, LH, SIVR, LUMN, HAE, USHY, OXSQ, HAL, NEM, NIO, FCCO, REZI, IVAC, BKSC, HLT, FRT, DELL, WBA, CNP, DOW, FXR, UAL, LIT, BYND, CTVA, WAB, HAS, PTON, SUI, SPWR, EDF, CARR, EHC, MVF, NKLA, HNP, MLCO, VBR, GDRX, VNT, REGN, BFT, FSLR, WKHS, VVOS, XYL, CNS, ERF, IGD, SAN, MET, MGA, TOT, DBEM, MOS, UIHC, DWM, MSI, ARCT, UNP, RIO, RCEL, VEA, TJX, NATH, VWO, GILD, OTIS, SPWH, FDT, XOP, TNDM, LRN, CARA, CIEN, JGH, VSTO, AWK, TRV, LUV, JETS, VOD, FTAI, KHC, MRNS,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, T, IBM, FIXD, NOBL, FVD, LMBS, QQQ, SPY, KRE, TSLA, UTF, FXH, FDN, ABBV, MHI, AFIN, PFE, CIBR, PCI, SB, XOM, PBCT, CVX, ARKW, IVV, DUK, ARKK, PKO, ARKG, AAPL, NLY, GGM, BEN, GLTR, RSP, SCHD, BGX, JPM, RDVY, BGB, GOOGL, JNJ, MSFT, TFC, HD, SO, IEF, FPE, XLF, FV, SDY, XLY, TDIV, FBT, QCLN, RYT, WMT, CWB, FTCS, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: UCBI, FTSM, BCSF, MMIN, FTSL, SPLV, HNW, LQD, HYLS, SLYV, FRA, SCHZ, SRLN, IWM, DVY, PGF, TOTL, FXO, PPA, EELV, SLYG, PGX, BOND, RPG, IBB, DIS, IWB, SMH, XLK, V, GLD, FXD, XLE, EMLP, PSI, ITA, PCEF, TIP,
- Sold Out: MUH, SCHO, FXL, SCHH, IWV, SPTL, MCHI,
For the details of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wagner+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 361,731 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 97,754 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
- PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) - 179,706 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 109,721 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,729 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 236.02%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 80.59%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 63,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 56,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.420200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc (MUH)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.
