Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, AT&T Inc, Sells United Community Banks Inc, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wagner Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells United Community Banks Inc, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC owns 601 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wagner+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 361,731 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  2. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 97,754 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
  3. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) - 179,706 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  4. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 109,721 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,729 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 236.02%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 80.59%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 63,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 56,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.420200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc (MUH)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wagner Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
