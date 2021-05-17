Logo
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Crown Castle International Corp, Evergy Inc, Sells Norbord Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, GrafTech International

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Crown Castle International Corp, Evergy Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, ALLETE Inc, sells Norbord Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, GrafTech International, American Tower Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owns 428 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookfield+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
  1. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 68,749,416 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) - 118,572,736 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 44,813,835 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.08%
  4. GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 97,742,570 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.84%
  5. Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 24,784,246 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 9,913,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,137,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,074,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in ALLETE Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 767,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 444,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,392,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 485.82%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $181.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,241,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 78.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,581,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,917,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 456.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 282,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 268.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 697,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 179.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 176,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.39.

Sold Out: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $72.96.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:

