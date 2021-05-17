Route One Investment Company, L.P. Buys Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Tempur Sealy International Inc

- New Purchases: SHOP, BABA,
- Added Positions: HLF, OSH, GWRE, FB,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, SCHW, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: TPX,
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 7,000,573 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 7,367,793 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 954,150 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 7,494,804 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.99%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,171,750 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
Route One Investment Company, L.P. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1083.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 129,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Route One Investment Company, L.P. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 119,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Route One Investment Company, L.P. added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 825,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Route One Investment Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38.
