Route One Investment Company, L.P. Buys Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Tempur Sealy International Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Route One Investment Company, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Oak Street Health Inc, sells Tempur Sealy International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Route One Investment Company, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Route One Investment Company, L.P. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 7,000,573 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 7,367,793 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 954,150 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 7,494,804 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.99% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,171,750 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Route One Investment Company, L.P. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1083.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 129,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 119,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 825,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38.