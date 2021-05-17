Logo
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC Buys ModivCare Inc, eHealth Inc, Box Inc, Sells Evercore Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Sonos Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ModivCare Inc, eHealth Inc, Box Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Flushing Financial Corp, sells Evercore Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Sonos Inc, Signature Bank, WSFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+capital+boston%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC
  1. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 325,682 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
  2. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 894,138 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
  3. Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 1,392,251 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
  4. Itron Inc (ITRI) - 885,514 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  5. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 1,369,893 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 364,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 338,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 967,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Flushing Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BM Technologies Inc (BMTX)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in BM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 174,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 805,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Sold Out: RPC Inc (RES)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in RPC Inc. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.07.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC keeps buying
