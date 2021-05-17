Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC Buys ModivCare Inc, eHealth Inc, Box Inc, Sells Evercore Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Sonos Inc

New Purchases: MODV, EHTH, BOX, FANG, FFIC, BMTX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ModivCare Inc, eHealth Inc, Box Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Flushing Financial Corp, sells Evercore Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Sonos Inc, Signature Bank, WSFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 325,682 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 894,138 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 1,392,251 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Itron Inc (ITRI) - 885,514 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 1,369,893 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 364,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 338,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 967,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Flushing Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in BM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 174,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 805,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in RPC Inc. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.07.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.