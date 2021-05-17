Redwood Capital Management, Llc Buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Laureate Education Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells EPR Properties, Wells Fargo, Bausch Health Inc

New Purchases: SPR, T, FIII, FCAC,

SPR, T, FIII, FCAC, Added Positions: LAUR, PCG, IHRT, MDCA,

LAUR, PCG, IHRT, MDCA, Reduced Positions: EPR, WFC, BHC, HRI, PLYA, ADNT, SVC, THC, MERC, CCL, TAK,

EPR, WFC, BHC, HRI, PLYA, ADNT, SVC, THC, MERC, CCL, TAK, Sold Out: VIAC, MET, HGV, KAR, EIX, XLU, HAL,

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, based Investment company Redwood Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Laureate Education Inc, AT&T Inc, Forum Merger III Corp, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, sells EPR Properties, Wells Fargo, Bausch Health Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Redwood Capital Management, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 647,800 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,806,368 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. EPR Properties (EPR) - 4,066,755 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.53% VEREIT Inc (VER) - 4,238,213 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 13,678,519 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01%

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 560,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 232,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 304,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 273,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 113.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,627,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 751.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 131,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.