Redwood Capital Management, Llc Buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Laureate Education Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells EPR Properties, Wells Fargo, Bausch Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, based Investment company Redwood Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Laureate Education Inc, AT&T Inc, Forum Merger III Corp, Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp, sells EPR Properties, Wells Fargo, Bausch Health Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Redwood Capital Management, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 647,800 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,806,368 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio.
  3. EPR Properties (EPR) - 4,066,755 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.53%
  4. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 4,238,213 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio.
  5. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 13,678,519 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01%
New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 560,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 232,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 304,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 273,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 113.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,627,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 751.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 131,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.



