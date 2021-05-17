Redwood Capital Management, Llc Buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Laureate Education Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells EPR Properties, Wells Fargo, Bausch Health Inc

- New Purchases: SPR, T, FIII, FCAC,
- Added Positions: LAUR, PCG, IHRT, MDCA,
- Reduced Positions: EPR, WFC, BHC, HRI, PLYA, ADNT, SVC, THC, MERC, CCL, TAK,
- Sold Out: VIAC, MET, HGV, KAR, EIX, XLU, HAL,
For the details of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 647,800 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio.
- Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,806,368 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio.
- EPR Properties (EPR) - 4,066,755 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.53%
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 4,238,213 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 13,678,519 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01%
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 560,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 232,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 304,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 273,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 113.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,627,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 751.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 131,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97.Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.
