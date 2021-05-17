Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. Buys Spruce Biosciences Inc, Sells Morphic Holding Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: SPRB,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Spruce Biosciences Inc, sells Morphic Holding Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 5,008,245 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 2,272,478 shares, 21.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22% Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) - 3,818,283 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 847,208 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) - 2,161,022 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 2,161,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.