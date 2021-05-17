Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. Buys Spruce Biosciences Inc, Sells Morphic Holding Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Spruce Biosciences Inc, sells Morphic Holding Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 5,008,245 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 2,272,478 shares, 21.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22%
- Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) - 3,818,283 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 847,208 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
- Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) - 2,161,022 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 2,161,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.
