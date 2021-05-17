Courage Capital Management Llc Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Centene Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

- New Purchases: CHK, CNC, ICE, MSFT, OR, DEA, MMM, GD, MO, FIXX,
- Added Positions: VZ, SPY, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, GDX, OAS, GDXJ,
- Sold Out: JLL,
These are the top 5 holdings of COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 335,042 shares, 18.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 349,878 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 590,000 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 44,500 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.04%
- Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 368,091 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio.
Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.39%. The holding were 349,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 148,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Courage Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85.
