Governors Lane LP Buys T-Mobile US Inc, General Motors Co, RealPage Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, CoreLogic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Governors Lane LP Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, General Motors Co, RealPage Inc, NIC Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, sells BioTelemetry Inc, CoreLogic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Governors Lane LP. As of 2021Q1, Governors Lane LP owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 25,904 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 1,770,155 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 148,215 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,779 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,292,481 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.73%

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 692,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $271.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 61,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 747,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 511.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 311,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 170.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 704,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,292,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,770,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,030,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 745,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.