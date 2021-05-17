Logo
Governors Lane LP Buys T-Mobile US Inc, General Motors Co, RealPage Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, CoreLogic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Governors Lane LP (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, General Motors Co, RealPage Inc, NIC Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, sells BioTelemetry Inc, CoreLogic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Governors Lane LP. As of 2021Q1, Governors Lane LP owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Governors Lane LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/governors+lane+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Governors Lane LP
  1. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 25,904 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%
  2. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 1,770,155 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 148,215 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.37%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,779 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55%
  5. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,292,481 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.73%
New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 692,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS.U)

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $271.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 61,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 747,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 511.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 311,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 170.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 704,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,292,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,770,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,030,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)

Governors Lane LP added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 745,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.



