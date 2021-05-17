Governors Lane LP Buys T-Mobile US Inc, General Motors Co, RealPage Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, CoreLogic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: RP, EGOV, AUS.U, ADSK, DMYQ.U, STAY, SRNGU, CAP, WFC, STPC, FACA.U, CRSA, ASZ.U, LDHAU, GIIXU, SNRH, GSEVU, ESM.U, HZON, MOTV, TBA, RTPYU, GTPBU, GTPAU, SDACU, SPRQ, NDACU, DGNU, IMPX, PRPC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, DGNS, SWBK, AGCB, KVSC, FMAC, KAHC.U, KVSB, NGC.U, MRAC, HTPA, NGAB.U, SVFC, KVSA, IMTX, KMX, OEPWU, RXRAU, SCLEU, SPGS.U, OHPAU, SVFB, DCRNU, HMCO, ABGI, FRSGU, HLAHU, THMAU, HUGS.U, ANAC.U, VYGG, AKIC, SV, GMIIU, PACX, ENNVU, ANZUU, CVII.U, LOKM.U, JWSM.U, CAPA, CSTA.U, ZWRKU, PARR, MIC, PFDRU, ACTDU, TINV, ARYD, GRSV, NGAB, FRXB.U, AGC, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U,
- Added Positions: TMUS, GM, WORK, MGP, FE, BKNG, MSFT, CCK, CCAC, FB, ACC, PACE, PCG, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: HCA, ALXN, UNH, IPOF, RTP, IPOD, CHPM, GOAC, ARYA, AACQ, AONE, GRA, PRPB, WLTW, MXIM,
- Sold Out: BEAT, CLGX, IPOE, CCIV, VICI, WPF, DMYI.U, STPK, AZO, JWS, PLNT, MOTV.U, CAP.U, SNRHU, CTAQU, TPGY, DMYD, PHICU, GSAH, RAACU, ALTUU, TIF, CMLF, MRACU, SPFR.U, SPNV.U, HMCOU, SPNV, CBAH.U, HTPA.U, ETWO, VGAC, RTPZ.U, HAACU, CCV.U, GHVIU,
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 25,904 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 1,770,155 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 148,215 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,779 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55%
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,292,481 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.73%
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 692,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS.U)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $271.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 61,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Governors Lane LP initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 747,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 511.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 311,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 170.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 704,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,292,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,770,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,030,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
Governors Lane LP added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 745,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Governors Lane LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.
