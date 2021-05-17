Fox Run Management, L.l.c. Buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Athene Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. Buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Athene Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fox Run Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Wells Fargo, State Street Corporation, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Athene Holding, H&R Block Inc, DXC Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fox Run Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Fox Run Management, L.l.c. owns 194 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fox+run+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,613 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 4,635 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.79%
  3. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 3,501 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 2,505 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,261 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 5,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $284.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $199.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 6,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider