Fox Run Management, L.l.c. Buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Athene Holding

- New Purchases: JPM, PNC, SHW, WFC, STT, PLAN, MO, KO, RF, PWR, BLDR, XLE, JNPR, KDP, DOW, EVR, EAT, VER, IR, CMCSA, KR, RCII, DT, EL, IP, CCS, EEFT, VLO, CALX, SRPT, MAT, SU, BK, FL, WDC, WWW, VST, CHRW, TMO, CHTR, FEYE, NDAQ, HTA, NOVA, BLDP, DRE, RE, CSOD, C, CCK, SGMS, HLT, BAC, QDEL, ADSK, CTLT, TENB, RVLV, CAT, MTSI, SITE, LVS, APAM, AFG, BLL, SYY, NOW, CDLX, ISRG, MDU, OSK, SAVA, VMC, JCI, GKOS, AFL, BRO, PYPL, FTV, COP, ELS, ILMN, MTG, O, SGEN, RNG, MKC, NTR, YUM, BERY, REZI, IAA, PSA, APTV, CVS, EXP, ANTM, CHGG, BAX, DLR, EMN, MIME, PLD, HPQ, SSD, PERI, FOCS, FBC, VIAV, XPO, TMHC, HES, AON, FCX, IIVI, ICE, MANH, VTRS, WAT, TFC, BLK, CWST, GILD, PAAS, RDN, SLB, SPB, HUBS, LZB, LPSN, MCHP, RNST, HBI, AXSM, EIX, HAE, RJF, CMG, BKU, QUOT, NSA, EMR, HFC, RGR, CTRE, EPRT, ARNA, XRAY, LSTR, APLE, KOPN, AKTS, OII, LXP, NRZ, VERU, RWT, ARLO, BNGO, FRO, PBI, PRQR, ADT, GSKY, TAST, ELP,
- Added Positions: OHI, WMT, WY, A, CF, HLF, FBP, STZ,
- Reduced Positions: ALLY, BPOP, CHKP, STX, AMAT, WRB, SNAP, HRC, FDX, RTX, SYF, CAG, SONO, WPM, TNET, NUAN, THC, HMSY,
- Sold Out: XLF, IYR, ATH, HRB, DXC, DBX, LKQ, BKI, ORCL, SNV, CDW, GMED, GIS, DIN, CLGX, PLNT, TXG, OXY, TW, SCI, VAC, BAH, PRGO, EVRG, DHI, ENV, WMB, NYT, AAP, GSK, CPRI, GWRE, XOM, SLG, G, GDOT, OSTK, ELY, CSX, DEO, MDLZ, LB, TREX, CNO, HAL, AEP, NRG, BABA, LMNX, MMSI, ACIW, BHC, CE, DECK, FAF, VCYT, VALE, ETR, JBL, ALSN, BOOT, TRU, MNST, NCR, SKY, NOMD, CNC, CNNE, INMD, LIVN, MT, TJX, OKTA, PINS, AKAM, DHR, WBA, HXL, KLIC, JKS, ADNT, ALKS, AN, VSH, GLPI, ARMK, PRSP, FCN, BE, EQC, MOS, TRIP, ROKU, BDX, CSCO, CVNA, LEVI, PAYX, RS, RMD, CR, EHC, RNR, DOCU, INSP, APA, CMD, TPR, OFC, ITT, JKHY, LPX, NVAX, PHG, TCF, USB, TWTR, EDIT, ESTC, BRKR, FIS, NTGR, OMC, CVI, HPP, SEAS, LBRDK, STAY, TRTX, HPE, VRT, TDS, GLUU, SABR, ATI, MUR, PBCT, PGRE, DVN, CADE, TGNA, TGI, DB, GE, TCS, MRO, MGI, BB, GOGO, SRNE, SLDB, AFMD, SM, AVXL,
These are the top 5 holdings of FOX RUN MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,613 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 4,635 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.79%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 3,501 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 2,505 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,261 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 5,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $284.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $199.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 6,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.
