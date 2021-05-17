Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JD.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wayne, PA, based Investment company Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, ViacomCBS Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JD.com Inc, Apple Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+trading+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 107,887 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 353,261 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.61%
  3. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 619,047 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3022.40%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 114,126 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.13%
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 103,600 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.68%. The holding were 107,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 103,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 26,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.977500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 62,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (TSPQ.U)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 244,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 214,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 3022.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 619,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 295.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 353,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 200.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 114,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 124.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 331,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 126.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 258.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 66,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider