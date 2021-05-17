Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: PDD, VIAC, TMUS, GDXJ, TSPQ.U, ROT, TLT, IPOD, ET, NOK, WMT, ARKK, JEF, FE, AACQ, CVII.U, SVOK, PRPB, CCAC, YAC, CPUH.U, X, CRHC, ATMR.U, ANZUU, AJAX, CONX, AAC.U, SOAC, VGAC, JWSM.U, LAZR, CLOV, ETAC, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, IGV, PTON, FAII, GSAH, CCVI.U, GME, BIDU, BOAC, IMPX, TEAM, ROKU, PLTR, QELL, DISCA, SKLZ, WARR.U, FCAC, XL, XLF, PSFE, SPCE, RMGCU, AI, APSG, MARA, SV, RICE, RICE, ENFA, TSM, FUSE, WPF, FUBO, AMC, CRUS, CLVR, DCRNU, KAHC.U, GRSV, SVAC, DM, HZAC, PDAC, FTOC, SWBK, NDACU, LCY, TBA, CRON, SCVX, SPFR, SPGS.U, HLAH, IGAC, ATAC, SNDL, MUX,
- Added Positions: IPOF, PSTH, UBER, GE, KHC, GDX, SNPR, SNOW, WFC, GM, CCL, RBAC, CCX, CCX, BABA, UWMC, FTIV, APO, TDOC, GOEV,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, JD, VXX, NIO, QS, GNOG, JPM, TAL, MSFT, BA, CRM, HYLN, SLV, SEAS, TWTR, UNIT, PFE, SNAP,
- Sold Out: SPY, AAPL, BACPL.PFD, ITUB, XLV, HZNP, CCIV, FND, WFCPL.PFD, PAAS, BFT, SQ, BAC, BKNG, AMLP, DIS, CFII, AJAX.U, TSLA, BYND, NFLX, DHI, YNDX, TMO, MRNA, PPL, CMCSA, EEM, FEYE, CCV.U, AKAM, APRN,
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 107,887 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 353,261 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.61%
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 619,047 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3022.40%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 114,126 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.13%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 103,600 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.68%. The holding were 107,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 103,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 26,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.977500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 62,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (TSPQ.U)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 244,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 214,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 3022.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 619,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 295.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 353,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 200.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 114,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 124.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 331,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 126.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 258.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 66,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49.
