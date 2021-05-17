Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beirne+wealth+consulting+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,793 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 122,367 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 82,831 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 106,628 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 80,652 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 156,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 20,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Tidewater Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.339000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 761.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 115,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.40%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 47,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Altimmune Inc by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 112,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider