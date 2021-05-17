Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: INTF, APO, TDW, PDS, AXL, DVYE, IWN, NVAX, BK, RH, SAVE, STNG, WTRH, UEC, DNN,

INTF, APO, TDW, PDS, AXL, DVYE, IWN, NVAX, BK, RH, SAVE, STNG, WTRH, UEC, DNN, Added Positions: VWO, IEMG, EEM, HYG, FLOT, ALT, IVV, VNQ, AGG, CCJ, COOP, EQX, VEA, GOLD, IJH, KL, MAG, DKNG,

VWO, IEMG, EEM, HYG, FLOT, ALT, IVV, VNQ, AGG, CCJ, COOP, EQX, VEA, GOLD, IJH, KL, MAG, DKNG, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOG, FB, AMZN, BRK.B, ARKK, C, GE, MS, ANTM, AAPL, V, SPY, PYPL, HD, IWF, JPM, JNJ, IWM, IWD, CSCO, DIS, XLK, DRRX, HON, EXAS, CVX, QCOM, HRTX, PEP, BAC, MOS, VZ, FCX, MCD, GOOGL, XLV, PLTR, PWB, DHR, T, SDC, DE, NEA, IJR, ES, DUK, APD, AMGN, GDX, FISV, EFA, EWZ,

MSFT, GOOG, FB, AMZN, BRK.B, ARKK, C, GE, MS, ANTM, AAPL, V, SPY, PYPL, HD, IWF, JPM, JNJ, IWM, IWD, CSCO, DIS, XLK, DRRX, HON, EXAS, CVX, QCOM, HRTX, PEP, BAC, MOS, VZ, FCX, MCD, GOOGL, XLV, PLTR, PWB, DHR, T, SDC, DE, NEA, IJR, ES, DUK, APD, AMGN, GDX, FISV, EFA, EWZ, Sold Out: CMCSA, UNH, MAR, GS, AON, NFLX, WFC, LBRDK, PSTG, HLT, GM, QQQ, JD, NKE, NVDA, MDT, SPCE, DISH, ETSY, UNP, INFY, PG, VCIT, IGIB, LYB, BMY, MBB, MNST, MRK, COF, EW, COST, VRTX, TSM, IDXX, ZTS, FTNT, DLB, AER, ADBE, BHC, BMRN, ISRG, RYT, NDSN, CFG, ARWR, SYF, MA, OKTA, INTU, WAB, AEP, AMX, ASML, ABBV, UL, TSCO, AVGO, CHTR, PAYC, PVH, MDLZ, IRTC, ALGN, ZNGA,

Investment company Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,793 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 122,367 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 82,831 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 106,628 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 80,652 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32%

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 156,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 20,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Tidewater Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.339000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 761.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 115,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.40%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 47,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Altimmune Inc by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 112,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.