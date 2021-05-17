Logo
Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys Salesforce.com Inc, McDonald's Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Ross Stores Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Wunderlich Capital Managemnt (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, McDonald's Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares MBS ETF, sells Ross Stores Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, VMware Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. As of 2021Q1, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 76 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wunderlich+capital+managemnt/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 54,513 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 45,837 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 113,035 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 90,373 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,693 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $213.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 9,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $452.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 90.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.358500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 61.78%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Also check out:

1. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wunderlich Capital Managemnt keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider