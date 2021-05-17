Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: ICLN, REMX, PRNT, IPOE, TSLA, BLK, USMV,

Investment company Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 49,485 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 92,261 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.63% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,918 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.33% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 53,708 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 479.62% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 32,746 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.248100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 32,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.12 and $93.33, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $49.95, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.332700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $566.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $849.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 479.62%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 53,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 546.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 46,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 15,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 92,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.