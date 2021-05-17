Logo
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silicon+hills+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 49,485 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 92,261 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.63%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,918 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.33%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 53,708 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 479.62%
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 32,746 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.248100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 32,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.12 and $93.33, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $49.95, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.332700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $566.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $849.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 479.62%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 53,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 546.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 46,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 15,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 92,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

