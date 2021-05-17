Md Sass Investors Services Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Liberty Broadband Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells SVB Financial Group, Perrigo Co PLC, Equity Commonwealth

New Purchases: BABA, LBRDK, RTX, APD, BIDU, COOP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Md Sass Investors Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Liberty Broadband Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Facebook Inc, sells SVB Financial Group, Perrigo Co PLC, Equity Commonwealth, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Md Sass Investors Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Md Sass Investors Services Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 1,094,022 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.34% NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 821,864 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,961 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 289,194 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 313,833 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%

Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 165,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 312,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 62,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.700500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 445.85%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 56,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 92.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 329,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 159,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 821,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21.