Md Sass Investors Services Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Liberty Broadband Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells SVB Financial Group, Perrigo Co PLC, Equity Commonwealth

- New Purchases: BABA, LBRDK, RTX, APD, BIDU, COOP,
- Added Positions: FB, EWBC, QRVO, NRG, AXTA, GL, CCK, SONY, TGT, GOOGL, MSFT, DRE, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: PRGO, EQC, BHC, BC, SCHW, ABC, FWONK, AMZN, MHK, LKQ, TAP, SSSS, OPCH, TPHS,
- Sold Out: SIVB, CRL, GDX, VRT,
For the details of MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/md+sass+investors+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 1,094,022 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.34%
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 821,864 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.00%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,961 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 289,194 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 313,833 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 165,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 312,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 62,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.700500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 445.85%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 56,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 92.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 329,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 159,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 821,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC. Also check out:
1. MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment