Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vail Resorts Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

- New Purchases: BIV, TIP, SPY, QQQ,
- Added Positions: SHY, VNLA, BSV, SHV, LMT, PG, PEP, VZ, WEC, ATO, CMS, AMT, O, UNP, JKHY, SHW, SJM, HD, CL, XEL, ES, COST, CCI, MDLZ, ICE, QUAL, WMT, MKC, CHD, BRO, APD, MCD, SPGI, VLUE, IBM, LHX, FDS, ECL, AMGN, CLX, AWK, IVW, JNJ, LIN, RTX, GWW, BDX, BF.B, MMM, ITW, GD, CBSH, FRT, PAYX, UNH, XYL, CSCO, BR, ADP, NEE, HON, AFL, SYK, MDT, ACN, ABT, ERF, CMCSA, TGT, NJR, PPG, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LOW, IGSB, MTN, MSFT, PSX, DGRO, TXN, IJJ, USMV, XOM,
- Sold Out: MINT,
For the details of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,800 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 51,566 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,271 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Phillips 66 (PSX) - 92,150 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 67,295 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.138300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 57,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $321.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 63,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 299.63%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment