Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vail Resorts Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vail Resorts Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mattern Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vail Resorts Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mattern Capital Management, Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,800 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
  2. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 51,566 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,271 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  4. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 92,150 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 67,295 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.138300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 57,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $321.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 63,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 299.63%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider