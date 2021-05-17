Greenvale Capital LLP Buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Datto Holding Corp, Copa Holdings SA, Sells TPI Composites Inc, CyberArk Software, Adient PLC

New Purchases: MSP, CPA, MIME,

Investment company Greenvale Capital LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Datto Holding Corp, Copa Holdings SA, ADT Inc, Mimecast, sells TPI Composites Inc, CyberArk Software, Adient PLC, Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenvale Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Greenvale Capital LLP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $919 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,550,000 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 760,000 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02% 2U Inc (TWOU) - 2,650,000 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36% Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 2,485,100 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.45% Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 5,693,830 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.09%

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 2,159,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $72.82 and $93.92, with an estimated average price of $83.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 142.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 2,485,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in ADT Inc by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 8,708,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP added to a holding in Cars.com Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.311000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 5,693,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66.