Lakewood Capital Management, Lp Buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, CIT Group Inc, Ally Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Lakewood Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Mimecast, GoDaddy Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, CIT Group Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp owns 60 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lakewood+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 534,553 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.23%
  2. Cigna Corp (CI) - 589,557 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 570,368 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.11%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 61,334 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  5. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 2,507,085 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.43%
New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,578,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 494,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.44 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $152.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 230,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.952200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,146,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 534,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 570,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 393.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,233,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,507,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 99.91%. The purchase prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87. The stock is now traded at around $88.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 421,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,886,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $12.61 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

1. LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying
