Pinz Capital Management, LP Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Baidu Inc, Bumble Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, Repligen Corp, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: XLV, BIDU, BMBL, SUI, FRC, TU, QS, MGP, SJI, CAE, SLQT, VXX, WHD, GPRE, TROX, SIVB, FRPT, ABR, SQQQ, GTES, STEP, VRT, HSKA, CPNG, VIAC, NVEE, SSYS, MP, ATHM, PRIM, TWLO, JELD, SKLZ, EAF, SITC, RUBY, WSC, PAYA, MAXR, KRTX, SITM, CLSK, FOCS, TPB, MGY, VICI, CFX, REGI, NCLH, COHU, MORF, HLNE, VERU, ITRI, PLL, SCR, CDLX, SGFY, SPY, TUYA, OLO, YMAB, NAPA, HQY, EPIX, DEH, MANU, TBA, SNCY, PHVS, SEMR, DIA, RXDX, RXDX, ONTF, FNCH, XBI, SHOP, MTRN, DOCN, FLS, HPQ, EXTN, VRCA, VNT, CAL, YELL, AFMD, KEYS, BW, PAVM, GOCO, ATI, AMSC, AINV, BKE, HLX, CRIS, UFS, FBP, IMMR, IMGN, BCOR, KIRK, MBI, MCY, MGI, CNR, NNBR, NWBI, RPT, SCHN, SCS, XPER, TR, VLY, WLL, STAR, LQDT, ATEC, CVI, LRN, TWO, SATS, MDXG, AYTU, STNG, APTS, SSSS, CHEF, LPI, CSTE, COOP, RPAI, AMBC, MGNX, AGTC, FSK, NAVI, SIEN, CWEN, RRR, BALY, GMS, CNDT, GPMT, CASA, SLDB, GNPX, CPLG, ARQT, 0LS, MMM, T, ABT, ACN, A, ALKS, ALL, AEP, APH, ADP, CLDX, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, CAMT, BXMT, AWH, CSCO, CTSH, CL, CCI, CYTK, AUD, AUD, EL, HD, SVC, ITW, ICE, JNJ, GDEN, LCI, LMT, MMC, MCD, MRK, MDP, MSI, NKE, ORLY, ORCL, PAYX, RVP, SASR, TGT, TEX, ACIW, VZ, WMT, WM, YUM, ZIXI, ICAD, CPRX, TMUS, TEL, CIM, SLS, ERII, DG, KMI, FDUS, PARR, PGEN, AY, KALV, OCX, MYOV, LGF.A, MBIO, SURF, ARLO, ATC, DSEY, IWM, AAPL, DHR, TT, ISRG, MRVL, QCOM, POOL, SHW, RCEL, BLD, IR, BWAY, NEE, POWI, IQV, NXE, ESI, ADMS, CFRX, TUSK, TW, DKNG, OLK, MTEM,
- Added Positions: CCL, RCL, CERT, ARRY, SYNH,
- Reduced Positions: OPCH, FISV, XPEV, SHC, SMPL, GILD, NOC, AIV,
- Sold Out: ABNB, RGEN, DASH, LPRO, TGTX, GLNG, BRP, IQ, XLK, WISH, OM, AI, NOVA, GRWG, OSH, XLY, CSTL, SPXU, ARVN, AQUA, FCEL, STRO, KURA, ELAN, NIO, SNDX, ICHR, FOUR, VLRS, RCKT, ZI, NTLA, FMTX, YSG, RETA, TWST, JBLU, ATRA, STAG, STOK, MRVI, BGNE, LI, SE, DCBO, XP, JAMF, JAMF, MEG, BEKE, UPST, ABCL, DADA, PHAT, HYFM, KNTE, ARCT, OLMA, FDMT, SEER, BSY, MASS, KROS, NFE, BLI, KNDI, FIS, ORA, APA, BK, BIIB, BSX, KMX, CME, EQR, FE, IBM, INTC, IFF, TSN, UAL, WFC, CNK, VMW, FLT, SPLK, AAL, AZO, MGTX, USAS, GWB, COGT, MDRX, DORM, SANM, HOMB, SC, IGMS, D, LBTYK, ARI, CIT, VTRU, REZI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pinz Capital Management, LP
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 135,800 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 50,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 127,400 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 47,400 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 42,200 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 135,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 127,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $189.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 42,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TELUS Corp (TU)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 326,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 1191.71%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.151800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 237,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 948.15%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Certara Inc (CERT)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Certara Inc by 218.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 232,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 225.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $13.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 193,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 90.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 69,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.
