Pinz Capital Management, LP Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Baidu Inc, Bumble Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, Repligen Corp, DoorDash Inc

Investment company Pinz Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Baidu Inc, Bumble Inc, Sun Communities Inc, First Republic Bank, sells Airbnb Inc, Repligen Corp, DoorDash Inc, Open Lending Corp, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinz Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Pinz Capital Management, LP owns 262 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 135,800 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 50,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 127,400 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 47,400 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position First Republic Bank (FRC) - 42,200 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 135,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 127,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $189.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 42,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 326,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 1191.71%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.151800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 237,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 948.15%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Certara Inc by 218.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 232,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 225.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $13.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 193,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 90.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 69,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.