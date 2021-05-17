Logo
Ventas to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (Ventas or the Company) announced today that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (the RBC Conference) on May 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Companys website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the RBC Conference will be available on the Companys website prior to the presentation on May 18, 2021. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. As one of the worlds foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of March 31, 2021, Ventas owned or had investments in approximately 1,200 properties.

