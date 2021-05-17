Logo
Chemed Corporation Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Stockholders of Chemed Corporation (

NYSE:CHE, Financial) today elected a slate of 10 directors at the Companys 2021 annual stockholders meeting. Each of the directors continues from the prior term.



Stockholders ratified the continuation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Companys independent accountants for 2021 and approved Chemeds executive compensation. In addition, stockholders voted in favor of the proposal to issue a semi-annual report on the Companys policies on political spending and political contributions made.



Dividend Declared



Following the stockholders meeting, Chemeds Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share on the Companys capital stock, payable on June 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2021. This represents the 200th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemeds 50 years as a public company.



Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nations largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, and Roto-Rooter is the nations leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.



Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemeds future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

