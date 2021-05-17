Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 17, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company) a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that at its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the Meeting), all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.

Miravo Healthcare logo (CNW Group/Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

The detailed results of the votes by proxy and virtual votes received at the Meeting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES


NUMBER OF SHARES


PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST


FOR


WITHHELD


FOR


WITHHELD


Daniel Chicoine

2,523,485

232,767

91.55%

8.45%


David A. Copeland

2,687,459

68,793

97.50%

2.50%


Anthony E. Dobranowski

2,652,757

103,495

96.25%

3.75%


Robert Harris

2,687,624

68,628

97.51%

2.49%


John C. London

2,528,050

228,202

91.72%

8.28%


Mary Ritchie

2,692,270

63,982

97.68%

2.32%

In addition, the Company reports that the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting. The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Miravo Healthcare
Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Qubec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S., Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miravo-healthcare-announces-director-election-results-of-its-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301292844.html

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment