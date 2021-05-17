Howard Marks' Oaktree Invests in Energy Turnaround, Ditches Mining Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Howard Marks' Oaktree Invests in Energy Turnaround, Ditches Mining Company

The firm's top portfolio updates of the 1st quarter

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oaktree Capital Management recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Founded by

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) and several fellow investors in 1995, Oaktree Capital Management is a global investing firm that specializes in alternative and credit strategies. The Los Angeles-based firm now has over 39 portfolio managers and 950 employees in offices around the globe. Marks serves as co-chairman (along with Bruce Karsh) and chief financial officer. The firm's core investment philosophy has six tenets: risk control, consistency, market inefficiency, specialization, bottom-up analysis and disavowal of market timing.

Based on the firm's investing criteria, its top buys for the quarter were Chesapeake Energy Corp. (

CHK, Financial) and SunOpta Inc. (STKL, Financial), while its biggest sells were Vale SA (VALE, Financial) and Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB, Financial).

Chesapeake Energy

The firm established a new holding of 11,939,117 shares in Chesapeake Energy (

CHK, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 9.66%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $44.03.

1394361648407425024.png

Based in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy is an American hydrocarbon exploration and development company. The company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy this past February, cancelling the former shares under its restructuring agreement and issuing new shares.

On May 17, shares of Chesapeake Energy traded around $49.99 for a market cap of $4.90 billion. Shares have gained 11% since the company emerged from bankruptcy in early February.

1394372493472477184.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. It clearly has issues with taking on unmanageable debt levels given its recent bankruptcy, and the current ratio of 0.82 indicates the company's balance sheet is still on thin ice. The operating margin of -3.80% and net margin of -186.83% indicate the company will need to improve its profitability fast if it wants to stay in business.

1394373317120536576.png

SunOpta

The firm upped its stake in SunOpta (

STKL, Financial) by 12,559,113 shares, or 155.19%, for a total holding of 20,651,812 shares. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.35 during the quarter.

1394365914966700032.png

SunOpta is a Canadian multinational food company that is focused on natural food, ingredient sourcing, organic food and specialty food. It also practices sustainability in its operations, attempting to reduce its negative impact on the environment.

On May 17, shares of SunOpta traded around $12.56 for a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 16.41. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1394374504171483136.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 3.31 indicate the company's balance sheet is stable. The return on invested capital is consistently lower than the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company's growth is not profitable.

1394375290184052736.png

Vale

The firm sold out of its 6,756,996-share investment in Vale (

VALE, Financial), which had a -1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $17.46.

1394367451583524864.png

Vale is a Brazilian multinational metals and mining company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. It has operations in approximately 30 countries and is the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world. Vale is also involved in the logistics, energy and steelmaking businesses.

On May 17, shares of Vale traded around $21.48 for a market cap of $110.21 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 10.38. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

1394375661111521280.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 7.07 is lower than 82% of industry peers, though the Piotrsoki F-Score of 8 out of 9 suggests financial stability. The operating margin and net margin have been improving in recent years to their current values of 45.90% and 12.20%.

1394376071897460736.png

Itau Unibanco

The firm reduced its Itau Unibanco Holding (

ITUB, Financial) stake by 17,962,578 shares, or 69.82%, leaving a remaining investment of 7,765,732 shares. The trade had a -1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.19 during the quarter.

1394368403606646784.png

Itau Unibanco is a Brazilian financial services company formed from the 2008 merger of Banco Ita and Unibanco. The largest private sector bank in Brazil, it offers retail, commercial, corporate and private banking services as well as property and casualty insurance products.

On May 17, shares of Itau Unibanco traded around $5.47 for a market cap of 53.45 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 13.20. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.1394377014965743616.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11 is lower than 86% of industry peers, while the cash-debt ratio of 0.66 is less than half the industry median of 2. The return on equity of 12.01% is beating 81% of industry peers, while the return on assets of 0.93% is beating the industry median of 0.86%, though both have been in a downtrend in recent years.

1394378126909288448.png

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, Oaktree Capital Management held 52 common stock positions valued at a total of $5.36 billion. The firm established eight new holdings during the quarter, sold out of 17 stocks and added to or reduced several other positions for a turnover of 21%.

The top holdings as of the quarter's end were Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (

SBLK, Financial) with 10.68% of the equity portfolio, Vistra Corp. (VST, Financial) with 9.87% and Chesapeake Energy with 9.66%. In terms of portfolio weighting, the firm was most invested in energy, utilities and industrials.

1394356101620740096.png

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment