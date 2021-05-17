Ken Heebner's CGM Mutual Fund 1st-Quarter Commentary

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ken Heebner's CGM Mutual Fund 1st-Quarter Commentary

Discussion of markets and holdings

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

To Our Shareholders:

CGM Mutual Fund increased 18.6% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the Standard and Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500 Index) which increased 6.2% and the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Corporate, Government and Mortgage Index* which decreased -3.7%.

The market enjoyed a strong start to the new year with stocks closing at record levels at the end of the first week of January. An uptick in new orders for goods and early signs of recovery in global trade at the end of 2020 fueled a rise in global factory output into the new year. The Federal Reserve Board reported industrial production rose 1.6% in December while the Institute for Supply Management disclosed U.S. manufacturing activity grew to its highest level in more than two years. Rising government bond yields and the prospect of more government spending to fight the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the $900 billion stimulus already passed in December, raised the possibility of inflation, and boosted cyclical stocks like banks and energy companies. Though the Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted by 3.5% in 2020, its first annual decline in eleven years, the fourth quarter of the year delivered an impressive 4.3% increase in GDP. But, by the end of January 2021, a resurgence in virus cases prompted the renewal of some state business restrictions and stocks pulled back to end the month slightly lower.

Stocks rebounded quickly in early February as corporate earnings reports exceeded expectations and employment numbers began to show improvement. In early February, the Labor Department reported weekly unemployment claims dropped for a third consecutive week as layoffs started to ease. Some state pandemic restrictions were lifted and vaccine production ramped up dramatically. The Commerce Department announced retail sales grew at a 7.6% pace in January and household income also rose by 10%. The market surged as budding consumer demand was bolstered by the potential for additional spending following congressional approval of President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan. The Fed reaffirmed that it intends to continue supporting the economy by holding interest rates near zero and continuing its bond purchase program for the foreseeable future. The likelihood of massive government spending and the growth in corporate earnings continued to push bond yields up from their historic lows. Rising yields and inflation worries, despite Fed reassurance, drove investors away from technology stocks, which had powered the market recovery in 2020. A sharp downturn in the technology sector ultimately expanded to most of the market and stocks briefly retreated from their highs.

Government bond yields continued to impact the market through the end of the quarter. As yields stalled briefly at the start of March, stocks jumped to their best one-day performance in nearly nine months. Strengthening gains in the labor market increased optimism. The Labor Department reported the unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% and employers added 379,000 jobs in February. The report also revised the estimated number of jobs added in January from 49,000 to 166,000. February's job growth was the best since last fall and driven largely by hiring at restaurants and other hospitality businesses. While the service sector lagged early in the economic recovery, rising vaccinations numbers and easing business restrictions led to more bookings at restaurants and hotels and growth in consumer spending on services. In early March, the Institute for Supply Management described a steadily expanding U.S. service sector in both January and February. Stocks reached new records in response to accelerated vaccine production and wider vaccination eligibility along with the passage of the government's virus relief package. The final legislation provides in part for $1,400 in stimulus payments to most Americans and an extension of unemployment aid and the child tax credit for one year as well as funding for schools, local governments and vaccine distribution. At the close of the quarter, growing consumer confidence and improving economic conditions pushed the market to close near its record high.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yielded 0.9% at the beginning of the quarter and climbed steadily to finish the quarter at 1.7%. The yield rose in response to increased government spending and the expectation of economic growth and potential inflation. The S&P 500 was priced at 39.9 times the trailing twelve-month earnings at the end of the quarter. While the market is priced at a historically high level, there are still companies with low valuations that we believe will provide significant growth opportunities in an expanding economy.

On March 31, 2021 CGM Mutual Fund was 26.9% invested in short-term U.S. Treasury Notes. The three largest industry positions in the equity portion of the portfolio were in commercial banks, health care services and steel. The Fund's three largest equity holdings were Bank of America Corporation (

BAC, Financial) (commercial banks), Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO, Financial) (retail) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM, Financial) (commercial banks).

David C. Fietze
President
April 1, 2021

The index data referenced herein is the property of ICE Data Indices, LLC, its affiliates ("ICE Data") and/or its Third Party Suppliers and has been licensed for use by Capital Growth Management Limited Partnership. ICE Data and its Third Party Suppliers accept no liability in connection with its use. See prospectus for a full copy of the Disclaimer.

Also check out:
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg