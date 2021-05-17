Ken Heebner's CGM Mutual Fund 1st-Quarter Commentary

To Our Shareholders:

CGM Mutual Fund increased 18.6% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the Standard and Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500 Index) which increased 6.2% and the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Corporate, Government and Mortgage Index* which decreased -3.7%.

The market enjoyed a strong start to the new year with stocks closing at record levels at the end of the first week of January. An uptick in new orders for goods and early signs of recovery in global trade at the end of 2020 fueled a rise in global factory output into the new year. The Federal Reserve Board reported industrial production rose 1.6% in December while the Institute for Supply Management disclosed U.S. manufacturing activity grew to its highest level in more than two years. Rising government bond yields and the prospect of more government spending to fight the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the $900 billion stimulus already passed in December, raised the possibility of inflation, and boosted cyclical stocks like banks and energy companies. Though the Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted by 3.5% in 2020, its first annual decline in eleven years, the fourth quarter of the year delivered an impressive 4.3% increase in GDP. But, by the end of January 2021, a resurgence in virus cases prompted the renewal of some state business restrictions and stocks pulled back to end the month slightly lower.

Stocks rebounded quickly in early February as corporate earnings reports exceeded expectations and employment numbers began to show improvement. In early February, the Labor Department reported weekly unemployment claims dropped for a third consecutive week as layoffs started to ease. Some state pandemic restrictions were lifted and vaccine production ramped up dramatically. The Commerce Department announced retail sales grew at a 7.6% pace in January and household income also rose by 10%. The market surged as budding consumer demand was bolstered by the potential for additional spending following congressional approval of President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan. The Fed reaffirmed that it intends to continue supporting the economy by holding interest rates near zero and continuing its bond purchase program for the foreseeable future. The likelihood of massive government spending and the growth in corporate earnings continued to push bond yields up from their historic lows. Rising yields and inflation worries, despite Fed reassurance, drove investors away from technology stocks, which had powered the market recovery in 2020. A sharp downturn in the technology sector ultimately expanded to most of the market and stocks briefly retreated from their highs.

Government bond yields continued to impact the market through the end of the quarter. As yields stalled briefly at the start of March, stocks jumped to their best one-day performance in nearly nine months. Strengthening gains in the labor market increased optimism. The Labor Department reported the unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% and employers added 379,000 jobs in February. The report also revised the estimated number of jobs added in January from 49,000 to 166,000. February's job growth was the best since last fall and driven largely by hiring at restaurants and other hospitality businesses. While the service sector lagged early in the economic recovery, rising vaccinations numbers and easing business restrictions led to more bookings at restaurants and hotels and growth in consumer spending on services. In early March, the Institute for Supply Management described a steadily expanding U.S. service sector in both January and February. Stocks reached new records in response to accelerated vaccine production and wider vaccination eligibility along with the passage of the government's virus relief package. The final legislation provides in part for $1,400 in stimulus payments to most Americans and an extension of unemployment aid and the child tax credit for one year as well as funding for schools, local governments and vaccine distribution. At the close of the quarter, growing consumer confidence and improving economic conditions pushed the market to close near its record high.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yielded 0.9% at the beginning of the quarter and climbed steadily to finish the quarter at 1.7%. The yield rose in response to increased government spending and the expectation of economic growth and potential inflation. The S&P 500 was priced at 39.9 times the trailing twelve-month earnings at the end of the quarter. While the market is priced at a historically high level, there are still companies with low valuations that we believe will provide significant growth opportunities in an expanding economy.

On March 31, 2021 CGM Mutual Fund was 26.9% invested in short-term U.S. Treasury Notes. The three largest industry positions in the equity portion of the portfolio were in commercial banks, health care services and steel. The Fund's three largest equity holdings were Bank of America Corporation ( BAC, Financial) (commercial banks), Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ( ASO, Financial) (retail) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial) (commercial banks).

David C. Fietze

President

April 1, 2021

The index data referenced herein is the property of ICE Data Indices, LLC, its affiliates ("ICE Data") and/or its Third Party Suppliers and has been licensed for use by Capital Growth Management Limited Partnership. ICE Data and its Third Party Suppliers accept no liability in connection with its use. See prospectus for a full copy of the Disclaimer.