Laffer Investments Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Assurant Inc, Sempra Energy, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, AESC, HTLF, BHP, COST, GOOG, IVW, BRK.B, IVE, GLW, EOG, TSM, QQQ, BA, ABT, ASHTY, GIS, ASML, CL, J, NJDCY, AKTS, SCHW, EMR, UL, VZ, CGEMY, FCX, MET, PFE, MRAAY, VBK, NVDA, KIGRY, MDLZ, TRV, FANUY, LZAGY, LVMUY, GMAB, RCRRF, IJR, VOE, XOM, NEE, HDB, SPGI, ADDYY, KYCCF, FRCOY, YUMC, PROSY, BAX, COP, DD, ISRG, MKC, NSRGY, PGR, AAGIY, DKILY, FITB, SAP, WEC, ALSMY, TSRYY, KSRYY, DOW, PALL, ADM, BG, COF, WBA, CTAPB.PFD, KRYAY, WFCPQ.PFD, BABA, SCZ, BDX, CSX, FNF, LMT, NKE, PFG, STLD, VFC, CHSCM.PFD, CTVA, BWA, LFUS, MRK, WFC, BMRRY, BMY, D, DUK, GE, K, NFLX, TBBK, GSPD.PFD, CBKLP.PFD, CPER, ICLN, PICK, RING, SGOL, SIVR, SLVP, UGA, XT, AIR, LLY, MVBF, OXY, PHYS, ALLY, SPOT, CARR, IWF, VDE, CNI, VTRS, DTLAP.PFD, SFIX, SONO, OTIS, WAB, TSLA, CC, BHF, KTB, ARKK, GBTC,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CMCSA, DIS, AMZN, SOLN, WMT, CVS, CRM, JNJ, IGSB, BKLN, HD, PG, ITW, MMM, FDX, INTC, CVX, JPM, HON, AMGN, GOOGL, PNC, AXP, CAT, KO, TXN, CMG, GS, MCD, UNH, UPS, ABBV, NOW, PANW, SLQD, AVGO, MDT, LRCX, TGT, EQIX, SQ, BK, SPLK, ROKU, SBUX, CNPPB.PFD, ECL, IIVI, IFFT, FLOT, ORLY, ORCL, IBM, LQD, TROW, MBB, FOXA, FTNT, LITE, APH, ANET, BJ, PSX, GILD, EXEL, HRL, FANG, PHM, CHTR, IPG, DFS, DLTR, WY, KMB, KIM, LNC, LUV, REGN, V, MMP,
- Reduced Positions: FAST, DHI, PEP, T, RTX, ASHR, FLJP, BLK, EWT, EWQ, EWG, EWC, NEAR, FB, QCOM, CSCO, AVGOP.PFD, MS, ETN, PM, SWT, DLRPC.PFD, MSPF.PFD, ARCC, CPJ.PFD, BCE, ENB, TSN, SNA, LOW, PNW, KMI, VCSH, LHX, DCUE, SJIU, FTVPA.PFD, DISCK, PRU, CCI, SPY,
- Sold Out: AIZP.PFD, SREPA.PFD, ICVT, TLT, ULTA, CWB, TWTR, SJM, NATI, GSY, FMC, RSP, VNM,
For the details of Laffer Investments's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laffer+investments/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Laffer Investments
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,835 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.80%
- Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,618 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 236,152 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,404 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.68%
Laffer Investments initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 236,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Laffer Investments initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Laffer Investments initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Laffer Investments initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Laffer Investments initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Laffer Investments added to a holding in Apple Inc by 138.80%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Laffer Investments added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Laffer Investments added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 257.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 49,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Laffer Investments added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 181.28%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Laffer Investments added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 406.80%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern Co (SOLN)
Laffer Investments added to a holding in Southern Co by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $50.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 59,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZP.PFD)
Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $115.99 and $135.14, with an estimated average price of $125.36.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)
Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Laffer Investments sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Laffer Investments sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Laffer Investments sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.Reduced: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 93.42%. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Laffer Investments still held 1,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 64.14%. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Laffer Investments still held 4,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 73.66%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Laffer Investments still held 1,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 63.09%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Laffer Investments still held 9,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 32.43%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Laffer Investments still held 9,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.
