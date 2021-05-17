Laffer Investments Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Assurant Inc, Sempra Energy, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Laffer Investments Current Portfolio ) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Comcast Corp, sells Assurant Inc, Sempra Energy, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Investments. As of 2021Q1, Laffer Investments owns 271 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,835 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.80% Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,618 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 236,152 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 236,152 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,404 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.68%

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 236,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Apple Inc by 138.80%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 257.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 49,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 181.28%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 406.80%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Southern Co by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $50.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 59,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $115.99 and $135.14, with an estimated average price of $125.36.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 93.42%. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Laffer Investments still held 1,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 64.14%. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Laffer Investments still held 4,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 73.66%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Laffer Investments still held 1,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 63.09%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Laffer Investments still held 9,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 32.43%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Laffer Investments still held 9,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.