Laffer Investments Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Assurant Inc, Sempra Energy, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Laffer Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Comcast Corp, sells Assurant Inc, Sempra Energy, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Investments. As of 2021Q1, Laffer Investments owns 271 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laffer Investments's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laffer+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Laffer Investments
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,835 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.80%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,618 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 236,152 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,404 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.68%
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 236,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AESC)

Laffer Investments initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Laffer Investments initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Laffer Investments initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Apple Inc by 138.80%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 257.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 49,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Laffer Investments added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 181.28%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 406.80%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SOLN)

Laffer Investments added to a holding in Southern Co by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $50.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 59,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZP.PFD)

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $115.99 and $135.14, with an estimated average price of $125.36.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Laffer Investments sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Reduced: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 93.42%. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Laffer Investments still held 1,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 64.14%. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Laffer Investments still held 4,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 73.66%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Laffer Investments still held 1,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 63.09%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Laffer Investments still held 9,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Laffer Investments reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 32.43%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Laffer Investments still held 9,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.



