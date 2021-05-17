Alden Global Capital LLC Buys GameStop Corp, Euronav NV, Teekay Tankers, Sells W.P. Carey Inc, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc

New Purchases: GME, EURN, TNK, XEC, PXD, TGLS, COP, DVN, INSW, NESR,

Investment company Alden Global Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GameStop Corp, Euronav NV, Teekay Tankers, Cimarex Energy Co, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells W.P. Carey Inc, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, MPLX LP, Gannett Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alden Global Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alden Global Capital LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO) - 11,554,306 shares, 79.90% of the total portfolio. GameStop Corp (GME) - 24,900 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 102,000 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.89% Euronav NV (EURN) - 447,000 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) - 257,200 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Euronav NV. The purchase prices were between $7.87 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 447,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Teekay Tankers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 257,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $161.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 191,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alden Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Alden Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.

Alden Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85.

Alden Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Alden Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.9.

Alden Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77.