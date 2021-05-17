Stilwell Value LLC Buys William Penn Bancorporation, CF Bankshares Inc, Affinity Bancshares Inc, Sells First BanCorp, NI Holdings Inc, Community First Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: WMPN, CFBK, AFBI, SLV, AAMC,

WMPN, CFBK, AFBI, SLV, AAMC, Added Positions: KFS, UBOH, BCOW, RNDB, ICCH,

KFS, UBOH, BCOW, RNDB, ICCH, Reduced Positions: AMTB, FBP, NODK, LSBK, AMTBB, FSBW,

AMTB, FBP, NODK, LSBK, AMTBB, FSBW, Sold Out: CFBI, FAS, PBFS, VERY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Stilwell Value LLC Current Portfolio ) buys William Penn Bancorporation, CF Bankshares Inc, Affinity Bancshares Inc, iShares Silver Trust, United Bancshares Inc, sells First BanCorp, NI Holdings Inc, Community First Bancshares Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Amerant Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stilwell Value LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stilwell Value LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stilwell Value LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stilwell+value+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,739,798 shares, 27.58% of the total portfolio. Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) - 6,404,694 shares, 20.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) - 294,400 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) - 650,924 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.29% First BanCorp (FBP) - 620,580 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.89%

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 146,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 49,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Affinity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 64,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stilwell Value LLC initiated holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in United Bancshares Inc by 102.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stilwell Value LLC added to a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.095200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Community First Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $11.31.

Stilwell Value LLC sold out a holding in Vericity Inc. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.01.