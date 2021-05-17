Steinberg Asset Management Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Genpact, Sells DXC Technology Co, XPO Logistics Inc, Visteon Corp

- New Purchases: DG, IBM,
- Added Positions: NVGS, G, VSAT, BRK.B, LBTYK,
- Reduced Positions: XPO, VC, CCS, GOOG, ACGL, GMLP, ABBV, DIS, ACM, HST, PWR,
- Sold Out: DXC, MLM, GLOG,
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,812,281 shares, 21.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,242,044 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 112,273 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,388 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 128,632 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 7,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 7,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genpact Ltd (G)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 113.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59.Sold Out: GasLog Ltd (GLOG)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.2.
