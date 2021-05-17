Mason Hill Advisors Llc Buys Galiano Gold Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Sells Great Panther Mining

For the details of MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hill+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC
- MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 1,346,332 shares, 60.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 268,500 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- EMX Royalty Corp (EMX) - 1,605,500 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio.
- Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) - 479,300 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.59%
- Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 19,200 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mason Hill Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Galiano Gold Inc (GAU)
Mason Hill Advisors Llc added to a holding in Galiano Gold Inc by 106.59%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $1.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 479,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL)
Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.11, with an estimated average price of $0.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment