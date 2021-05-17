Mason Hill Advisors Llc Buys Galiano Gold Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Sells Great Panther Mining

New Purchases: KGC,

KGC, Added Positions: MAG, GAU, PAAS,

MAG, GAU, PAAS, Sold Out: GPL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Mason Hill Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Galiano Gold Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, sells Great Panther Mining during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Hill Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mason Hill Advisors Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASON HILL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hill+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 1,346,332 shares, 60.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 268,500 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% EMX Royalty Corp (EMX) - 1,605,500 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) - 479,300 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.59% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 19,200 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mason Hill Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc added to a holding in Galiano Gold Inc by 106.59%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $1.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 479,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.11, with an estimated average price of $0.87.