Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Cameco Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Cameco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bienville Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sunrun Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Cameco Corp, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bienville Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bienville Capital Management, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bienville Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bienville+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bienville Capital Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 514,300 shares, 25.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 1,328,400 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 1,240,400 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 2,166,700 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,017,700 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 277,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 192,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 120,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 249,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 231,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 315,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 2140.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 166,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 1255.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 142,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 988.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 252.80%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 113.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 290,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 90.10%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1336.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $21.85 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bienville Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bienville Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider