Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Cameco Corp

CF, MSOS, RUN, JETS, AES, SSPK, XLE, SIX, ICLN, HLT, AL, FSR, U, AZUL, LYV, HYLN, GOL, CMPS, TAN, EWJ, PINS, GOCO, SONO, VO, MUFG, PZA, GDS, VCSH, WBA, WDAY, RBLX, RTP, SUPV, ATOS, BTU, KWEB, Added Positions: INTC, LVS, MAR, PVG, V, MELI, XP, AMX, GDRX, STWD, AAPL, TSLA, PYPL, SHOP, MSCI, MA, SPY, VALE, Z, CRM, SQ, MSFT, FB, TT, ULTA, AMZN, WMT, GOOG, SO, NUE, ASAN, VZ, ABBV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Bienville Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sunrun Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Cameco Corp, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bienville Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bienville Capital Management, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bienville Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bienville+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 514,300 shares, 25.92% of the total portfolio. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 1,328,400 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 1,240,400 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 2,166,700 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,017,700 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 277,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 192,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 120,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 249,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 231,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 315,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 2140.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 166,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 1255.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 142,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 988.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 252.80%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 113.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 290,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 90.10%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1336.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $21.85 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57.