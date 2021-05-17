Appaloosa LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Paysafe, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, PG&E Corp, Twitter Inc

New Purchases: CHK, VIAC, PSFE, DHI, MOS, AR, APA, IQ, ETWO, BP, DISCA, AGCB, PRPC.U, RDS.A, RDS.B, LMACU, BIDU, SVFAU, HCICU, SHOP,

Investment company Appaloosa LP Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Paysafe, D.R. Horton Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Alibaba Group Holding, PG&E Corp, Twitter Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2021Q1, Appaloosa LP owns 62 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 7,275,000 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 186,000 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,820,000 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 4,190,000 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 231,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 3,728,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 3,445,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,960,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,322,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,367,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 277,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $129.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Tenneco Inc. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.22.