Appaloosa LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Paysafe, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, PG&E Corp, Twitter Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Appaloosa LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Paysafe, D.R. Horton Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Alibaba Group Holding, PG&E Corp, Twitter Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2021Q1, Appaloosa LP owns 62 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

David Tepper 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+tepper/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Tepper
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 7,275,000 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 186,000 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,820,000 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 4,190,000 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 231,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%
New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)


Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 3,728,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)


Appaloosa LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 3,445,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)


Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)


Appaloosa LP initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)


Appaloosa LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)


Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,960,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,322,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,367,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 277,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $129.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Tenneco Inc. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sold Out: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.22.



Author's Avatar

insider