Pioneer Investment Management Inc Buys Stellantis NV, Schlumberger, Danaher Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

- New Purchases: EDU, FERG, DQ, UPST, AFRM, BMBL, VTRS, SKX, ACM, FTSI, FSR, DNMR, XEC, MSTR, SNX, GPRE, AG, TFII, TROX, CZR, TWNK, AYX, AXNX, RXT, GWAC, MILE, CSAN, AMSF, ASML, AMKR, ATRS, AIRC, CLB, CCRN, LIVN, DAKT, DSX, EBF, GHM, GBX, JBLU, LECO, MSM, MAT, MTH, MEOH, MYGN, NOV, NVMI, PNFP, PSMT, RAVN, RGEN, RDS.A, SPTN, SCL, AXON, TTM, TSEM, UMBF, UMC, UTHR, UBA, WDFC, BRK.A, DGICA, SUZ, CVLT, III, CLNE, SBLK, CIXX, WFG, CELH, AMRS, APTS, EXPI, ARCO, MITT, UI, AMBA, FUBO, BCC, PFSI, CRTO, STAY, OGS, LADR, TLRY, TLRY, RCKT, MEDP, GPMT, KIDS, ACMR, CDLX, EVLO, UPWK, SIBN, STNE, NFE, FVRR, FREQ, JAMF, JAMF, U, PLTR, CRSR, VLDR, ARRY, ALGM, ADV, CNXC, IIAC.U, OAS, ABNB, WISH, CLVR, OPEN, SHLS, LOTZ,
- Added Positions: STLA, MSFT, SLB, DHR, NVDA, WFC, INTC, BKNG, CSCO, GOOGL, TFC, CRM, FB, MLM, AMZN, KO, EL, CFG, MMM, NEM, LIN, TJX, GILD, MAR, PFE, TMO, DIS, ADI, EQIX, V, GM, COST, SYF, AMT, HUM, MTB, TSLA, SPLK, ACN, AEP, CME, ETN, BABA, HPE, ABT, DB, TSCO, UNH, HCA, MOS, VEEV, PLD, BRK.B, IRM, LOW, ORLY, PG, URI, SPR, GOOG, DDOG, CB, AMGN, STZ, XOM, LKQ, MAS, PNC, ROST, HUBS, COUP, AFL, BK, BDX, CVS, CTAS, C, CSGP, COP, CPRT, CCI, CMI, DAR, DVN, DPZ, FAST, FISV, ITW, ICE, IFF, IPG, MGA, MSI, SWK, TDY, UNP, VFC, VRTX, RDS.B, ULTA, LYB, PANW, RNG, ZEN, ELAN, NOVA, RPRX, ATVI, ADM, ADP, BBY, BMY, BC, CVX, SBS, DE, DXCM, LLY, EXAS, FITB, HPQ, HON, HBAN, ILMN, TT, INTU, NSC, ES, OHI, OSK, PAYX, RMD, ROP, RGLD, STT, STLD, SYK, USB, ZION, AVGO, CHTR, NXPI, MPC, PSX, BFAM, IQV, TRU, AQUA, AEM, AKAM, ALL, HES, AIG, IVZ, AMAT, WTRG, AVY, BAX, BWA, BSX, BG, CF, CSX, KMX, CAH, CNP, CERN, LNG, CLF, CTSH, CMA, ED, CCK, DTE, DLR, EA, EMR, GRMN, GE, GPK, HR, HCSG, HL, HSY, INFO, IDXX, IP, ISRG, JACK, KSU, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, LVS, LYV, MKSI, MAN, MKC, MTD, MHK, MCO, NDAQ, NATI, NXST, OMC, PPG, PH, PENN, PFG, PRU, DGX, RF, ROK, SLG, SLG, SIVB, SNA, TRV, TSM, TGT, TXRH, THO, TRMB, VLO, VAR, GWW, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, WY, WEC, WWW, WYNN, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, TECK, OC, BGS, AWK, PMT, FRC, FBHS, ABBV, CDW, ATHM, HLT, SHOP, TDOC, PLNT, PK, HWM, AFIN, BHF, DOW, PLMR, ALC, AOS, AGCO, AMN, SRPT, AKR, AAP, ALK, ALB, ALKS, LNT, DOX, AMED, UHAL, AEE, AMP, AME, AU, APA, APOG, ACGL, ARW, AJG, AZO, ALV, BHP, BMO, BNS, B, GOLD, BIO, BMRN, BHC, BA, BDN, BAM, CAE, CBRE, CHRW, CNA, CDNS, CCJ, CPB, CM, CNI, CNQ, COF, CCL, FUN, CRL, CHD, CI, CINF, CRUS, CLX, TPR, CDE, CGNX, NNN, CBD, CNMD, CWCO, OFC, CVA, XRAY, DVA, SITC, DRH, DLTR, D, DOV, RDY, DRE, EGP, DISH, EGO, ENS, ENTG, ETR, EPD, EFX, EQT, ERIE, ETH, RE, EXC, EXPE, FLIR, FDS, FICO, FRT, FNF, PFC, FR, CIGI, FLEX, FLS, BEN, FSP, GIL, GS, GVA, HDB, HAE, THG, HMY, HAS, WELL, HELE, HSIC, HFC, HMC, HRL, IEX, IONS, SJM, JKHY, JW.A, JNPR, KRC, KRG, LH, LAMR, LANC, LEG, LEN, JEF, LBTYA, LB, LMT, LPX, MDC, MDU, MFC, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MXIM, MPW, MED, MET, MCHP, MAA, MOH, MPWR, NVR, NHI, NNI, NBIX, NYCB, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NOC, ODFL, ASGN, OKE, OMI, PCG, PSB, PKG, PTC, PVH, PNW, RL, NTR, STL, PEG, PSA, RPM, RJF, O, RWT, REG, RNR, RIO, RBA, WRK, RY, RCL, POOL, SEIC, SJW, SLM, SAFM, SEE, SGEN, SCI, WPM, SIRI, SWKS, SCCO, LSI, STRA, SLF, SHO, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TFX, TER, TRI, TOL, TSN, CUBE, USPH, UBS, UGI, UNM, VRSN, VSAT, VOD, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAB, WRI, EVRG, WDC, WMB, WIT, XEL, AUY, IRBT, HEI.A, L, KALU, HBI, LBTYK, IPGP, SQM, DAL, JAZZ, BX, DFS, MASI, VMW, MELI, ENSG, LRN, ROIC, ARR, ICL, KDP, LOPE, VRTS, OPI, STWD, CLNY, PEB, ST, HTHT, CLDT, VEON, CBOE, SIX, HPP, KKR, AMRC, FLT, AAT, NLSN, KMI, CSOD, VNET, STAG, HZNP, VER, ZNGA, BCOV, COOP, RPAI, CG, HTA, SRC, RLGY, FANG, MPLX, CONE, ICLR, BPY, VOYA, NRZ, NWS, NWSA, DOC, IRT, FOXF, FATE, QTS, CXP, BRX, WIX, ALLE, ARMK, AAL, ALLY, TWOU, OUT, PAYC, PAHC, CGC, NAVI, AY, FWONK, CTLT, NOMD, W, KEYS, LBRDA, SNR, AXTA, FGEN, LBRDK, PGRE, QSR, UE, XHR, KRNT, NXRT, GNL, FSV, CABO, NTRA, NVCR, HCM, UA, MGP, FTV, TPIC, FHB, SMPL, EVBG, FLGT, CRSP, YUMC, INVH, GOOS, OKTA, CVNA, IR, SAFE, JBGS, RDFN, EYE, COLD, ZS, CDAY, SMAR, EPRT, REPL, ARCE, LTHM, REZI, DELL, LYFT, SILK, TW, ZM, BYND, AVTR, FSLY, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, WORK, AMCR, AFYA, TXG, PPD, BEPC, VSTA, AIV, ASAI, IWF, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, AAPL, VZ, ECL, HIG, APH, PYPL, LRCX, ALXN, MDT, PGR, WMT, EW, LITE, AMD, BLK, TAL, ZTS, MRK, APTV, CL, CMCSA, FDX, RTX, CLVT, ABC, PPL, PEP, QCOM, WEX, PM, JD, OTIS, FCX, MCD, CNC, EXPD, FMC, NEE, JCI, SBUX, SHAK, CAT, NKE, NVO, PODD, CHGG, SDGR, SNOW, T, ALGN, AFG, SCHW, DD, ESS, HOLX, ITRI, K, LOGI, SPGI, MU, NTAP, RHI, LUV, TXN, VMI, CMG, BAH, SEDG, GKOS, TENB, PTON, LMND, DKNG, ADBE, AON, BLL, BF.B, CCEP, EOG, GIS, GPC, HD, PXD, PLUG, STX, SRE, SPG, SO, SUI, TPL, UPS, MA, BR, MSCI, GNRC, CNHI, UBER, ZI, ABMD, A, APD, AB, AN, ADSK, BIDU, EAT, BRO, VIAC, CEVA, CCMP, LUMN, FIS, COLM, CAG, GLW, CUZ, DHI, DRI, DDS, DISCA, DUK, EWBC, FL, RHP, GGG, HAL, MTCH, INCY, JPM, KMB, KGC, KR, LNN, MAC, MMP, MMC, MSEX, NTES, NFLX, ORCL, PKI, REGN, RHHBY, SBAC, XPO, SHW, SBNY, TTWO, TTC, UDR, EBAY, MWA, CSIQ, FSLR, SQM, TEL, IGT, FTI, FTNT, VRSK, LEA, COR, PACB, YNDX, XYL, RXN, ENPH, NOW, PNR, WDAY, NCLH, HASI, TWTR, QRVO, DEA, RUN, Z, RACE, AGR, TWLO, TTD, LW, SNAP, ROKU, SPOT, VRT, PINS, NET, AMWL, AES, ADC, ARE, Y, MO, AMX, ACC, AXP, NLY, ANSS, AIZ, ATO, AVB, BCE, BMI, BLDP, CIB, BBD, BCH, OZK, BIG, BIIB, BRKR, BLDR, GIB, CMS, COG, ELY, CPT, PRDO, CSL, CRI, CASY, CATY, CE, CX, CAR, CHKP, CIEN, CTXS, COHU, COLB, CBSH, CIG, VALE, BVN, DXC, COO, INGR, BAP, CREE, TCOM, CFR, CW, DECK, DSGX, DLB, DCI, EMN, EIX, ENB, ENIA, ELS, EXR, FFIV, FE, TGNA, GPS, GNTX, GBCI, GRC, HRB, HAIN, HALO, LHX, HEI, HIW, HRC, HST, HUN, IBN, IIVI, ITT, INSM, JBHT, JCOM, JLL, KBH, KFRC, KNX, LSTR, LAZ, LII, LFUS, LPSN, MGM, MGPI, MANT, MANH, TGTX, HZO, MMS, MCK, MRCY, MIDD, TIGO, MBT, TAP, FIZZ, NGD, NWE, NVAX, NUE, OGE, IOSP, ORI, OTEX, ORA, PAAS, PBCT, PRGO, PPC, PII, PCH, POWI, PRGS, PHM, QGEN, PWR, QDEL, RS, RCII, RSG, BB, RCI, SSB, SPXC, SSRM, STAA, STMP, SCS, SRCL, SPWR, NLOK, SYNA, SKT, TECH, TEO, TTEK, TXT, TKR, GL, TD, TRP, TREX, WEN, TYL, UAL, X, OLED, UFPI, UHS, URBN, MTN, VLY, VTR, VSH, WDR, WCN, WLK, WHR, WSM, WGO, XRX, XLNX, YPF, EBR, FTS, CROX, TX, ET, QRTEA, VG, HOMB, LMAT, DEI, PRIM, AER, OMAB, AIMC, MLCO, EIG, G, TWO, AGI, MRTX, BTG, AQN, IRDM, DISCK, RGA, PBR.A, TRNO, PBA, SSNC, SPSC, FAF, MMYT, AGRO, HII, RLJ, PVG, ZG, ACHC, TRIP, REGI, GWRE, FIVE, BSMX, YY, LAND, APAM, GWPH, REXR, AMH, EQX, SAIC, BURL, ESI, COMM, SC, VRNS, TSLX, ENBL, PBFX, TMX, GLOB, SAGE, CYBR, FRPT, SYNH, PRAH, STOR, BOX, INOV, GDDY, NSA, UNIT, BPMC, BKI, APLE, WING, BLD, PEN, AXSM, SQ, MIME, FCPT, BGNE, LSXMA, LSXMK, VVV, NTNX, VST, AA, IIPR, ATH, LAUR, FND, CLDR, JHG, ATUS, BKR, MDB, VICI, BAND, SFIX, DNLI, DBX, EQH, WH, BJ, BE, FTCH, KOD, TWST, MRNA, FOXA, FOX, JMIA, CRSA, GO, CHNG, BBIO, REAL, VIST, VIR, GFL, CARR, METX, IAC, VNT, INDA, KSA,
- Sold Out: MRVL, ESTC, TIF, CXO, RP, NUAN, NCR, CZZ, ALSN, POR, ESPR, CC, RETA, FROG, BILL, RVNC, CCLP, PAM, LINX, ACAM, QLYS, CYCN, GMRE, BLUE, DHRPA.PFD, CVET, AMC, CNDT, PCTY, GRUB, ACB, WINSF, KLXE, MCRB, CLR, PS, DCPH, LILAK, OLLI, NK, GSM, EXEL, KSS, JJSF, INO, MLHR, HLF, GT, FFIN, FHI, LMNX, COHR, CHDN, CSV, CSGS, BLKB, ANDE, AEO, BWEN, MHO, EGOV, PDCO, PDCE, SINA, SNBR, SHEN, TTMI, UMPQ, WWD, GTLS, EXLS, ALGT, ADS,
For the details of
Pioneer Investments 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,841,154 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,293,540 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,094,559 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,182,548 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,029,543 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,009,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 948,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 570,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 659,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 266,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 498,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 85.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 107,821,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 86.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,456,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 69.32%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,461,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $566.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,125,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,606,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,317,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: (CXO)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.
