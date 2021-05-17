Pioneer Investment Management Inc Buys Stellantis NV, Schlumberger, Danaher Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Pioneer Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Schlumberger, Danaher Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Ecolab Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Pioneer Investment Management Inc owns 1450 stocks with a total value of $130.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,841,154 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,293,540 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,094,559 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,182,548 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,029,543 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%

Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,009,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 948,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 570,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 659,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 266,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 498,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 85.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 107,821,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 86.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,456,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 69.32%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,461,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $566.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,125,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,606,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,317,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.