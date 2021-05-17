Logo
Pioneer Investment Management Inc Buys Stellantis NV, Schlumberger, Danaher Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Pioneer Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Schlumberger, Danaher Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Ecolab Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Pioneer Investment Management Inc owns 1450 stocks with a total value of $130.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Pioneer Investments 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer Investments
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,841,154 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,293,540 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,094,559 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,182,548 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,029,543 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)


Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,009,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)


Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 948,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)


Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 570,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)


Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 659,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)


Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 266,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)


Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 498,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 85.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 107,821,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 86.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,456,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 69.32%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,461,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $566.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,125,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,606,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,317,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer Investments. Also check out:


1. Pioneer Investments's Undervalued Stocks

2. Pioneer Investments's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Pioneer Investments's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Pioneer Investments keeps buying
