Private Capital Management Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, AerSale Corp, Sells WSFS Financial Corp, Perion Network, Cognyte Software

Investment company Private Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, AerSale Corp, Meridian Bancorp Inc, sells WSFS Financial Corp, Perion Network, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Tronox Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management. As of 2021Q1, Private Capital Management owns 63 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

QuinStreet Inc (QNST) - 2,620,645 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% ECN Capital Corp (ECNCF) - 6,645,603 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 721,772 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - 1,484,257 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.39% Information Services Group Inc (III) - 5,797,809 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81%

Private Capital Management initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,407,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Management initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 257,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Management initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 278,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Management initiated holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 172,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in Northrim BanCorp Inc. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $38.36.