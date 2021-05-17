Page Arthur B Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells 3M Co, Intel Corp, Fortive Corp

New Purchases: RDSMY,

RDSMY, Added Positions: HON, WMT, AMT, NKE, PG, ECL, XYL, BXP, FISV, UNH, TJX, AAGIY,

HON, WMT, AMT, NKE, PG, ECL, XYL, BXP, FISV, UNH, TJX, AAGIY, Reduced Positions: MMM, AAPL, INTC, XLNX, MSFT, GOOGL, DHR, NVS, ADI, ABT, PYPL, DIS, FTV, CVS, MA, ATR, CHD, AMGN, ROK, VTI, HD, CNI, NSRGY, BRK.B, RHHBY, MTD, EOG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Page Arthur B Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, American Tower Corp, sells 3M Co, Intel Corp, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Page Arthur B. As of 2021Q1, Page Arthur B owns 56 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,257 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,863 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,422 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,091 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 43,407 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%

Page Arthur B initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Page Arthur B added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 46.65%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Page Arthur B added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.