Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys I-MAB, Playtika Holding Corp, Tuya Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys I-MAB, Playtika Holding Corp, Tuya Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys I-MAB, Playtika Holding Corp, Tuya Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, DoorDash Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group, Uber Technologies Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillhouse+capital+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.
  1. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 10,222,922 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 38,648,477 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,975,966 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.72%
  5. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,747,840 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,280,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 658,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: I-MAB (IMAB)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in I-MAB by 342.10%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 6,616,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,096,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Fang Holdings Ltd by 993.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 327,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Viela Bio Inc (VIE)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (YQ)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $13.14.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider