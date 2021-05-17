Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys I-MAB, Playtika Holding Corp, Tuya Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group

- New Purchases: PLTK, TUYA, BABA, XPEV, VIPS, PYPL, NIO, NTES, RXDX, RXDX, EDU,
- Added Positions: IMAB, BBIO, DASH, CRM, DYN, SFUN, HTHT, ACMR,
- Reduced Positions: JD, ZM, UBER, BILI, SNOW, BEAM, BPMC, GMAB, KOD, YSG, ARGX, APLS, ZTO, RCUS, AAPL, NKTX, MDLZ, TCRR, MRUS, KDP, PRLD, CALT, TSM, HOOK, MNSO, FDMT, NXTC, LPTX,
- Sold Out: TAL, ALGN, VIE, SE, YQ, MELI, Z, ABCL, EIDX, BLI, TXG, GTHX, FUTU, ATNX, AVIR, CVAC, CBMG,
For the details of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillhouse+capital+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 10,222,922 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 38,648,477 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,975,966 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.72%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,747,840 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,280,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 658,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: I-MAB (IMAB)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in I-MAB by 342.10%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 6,616,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,096,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Fang Holdings Ltd by 993.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 327,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: Viela Bio Inc (VIE)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (YQ)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $13.14.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment