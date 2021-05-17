Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys I-MAB, Playtika Holding Corp, Tuya Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group

New Purchases: PLTK, TUYA, BABA, XPEV, VIPS, PYPL, NIO, NTES, RXDX, RXDX, EDU,

Investment company Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys I-MAB, Playtika Holding Corp, Tuya Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, DoorDash Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group, Uber Technologies Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 10,222,922 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 38,648,477 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,975,966 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.72% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,747,840 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,280,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 658,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in I-MAB by 342.10%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 6,616,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,096,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Fang Holdings Ltd by 993.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 327,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $13.14.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.