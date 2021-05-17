Polar Securities Inc. Buys Porch Group Inc, Twitter Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Amazon.com Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Polar Securities Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Porch Group Inc, Twitter Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Sotera Health Co, QuantumScape Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Amazon.com Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, dMY Technology Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polar Securities Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Polar Securities Inc. owns 577 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,150,000 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,100,000 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,325,000 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 670,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 500,000 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,942,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 384,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 632,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 235,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 155.18%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,525,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,072,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc by 401.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,130,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in TransUnion by 85.26%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $108.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 392,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 92.24%. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 239,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 113.10%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,402,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.