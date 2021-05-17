Titus Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, JPMorgan Chase, Pan American Silver Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: PAAS, SBUX, ARKG, AI, WFC, VYM, C, IVE, ILMN, GM,
- Added Positions: EEMV, QQQ, IWM, VGK, IWF, JPM, VNLA, AXP, HDV, AAPL, BA, MSFT, AIA, COST, SPY, HD, BRK.B, GOLD, CLX, RDVY, IDV, INTC, IBB, TSLA, V, PACB, UPS, PYPL, DOCU, FV, CAT, IVW, VIG, T, EEM, DIA, BSV, TDOC, BABA, ASG, VZ, SRE, ORCL, NVDA, EMR, DSI, IJR, FNV, GPN, F,
- Reduced Positions: PG, PFE, JNJ, USFR, IBM, GLD, XOM, FTSM, PTLC, HQL, AMZN, NFLX, MINT, IWD, FPX, VTI, IBUY, SPTS, MRK, FDN, JPST, JKH, IVV, GDX, FB, STK, CMF, CEF, PFF, WMT, FNX, ASML, LQD, USB, VO,
- Sold Out: GSY, GE, NOW, NEE, EMD, NEAR, AOD, FSD,
For the details of Titus Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/titus+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Titus Wealth Management
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 173,683 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 230,924 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 102,366 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,259 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,738 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 962.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 98,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 71.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in American Express Co by 893.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD)
Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $13.51.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.
