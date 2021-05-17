Logo
Titus Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, JPMorgan Chase, Pan American Silver Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Titus Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, JPMorgan Chase, Pan American Silver Corp, Starbucks Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titus Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Titus Wealth Management owns 135 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Titus Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/titus+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Titus Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 173,683 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  2. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 230,924 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  3. First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 102,366 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,259 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,738 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
New Purchase: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Titus Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 962.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 98,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 71.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in American Express Co by 893.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Titus Wealth Management added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD)

Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Titus Wealth Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Titus Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Titus Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Titus Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Titus Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Titus Wealth Management keeps buying
