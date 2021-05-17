First Wilshire Securities Management Inc Buys Liberty Global PLC, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Limoneira Co, Sells Kraton Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Tetra Tech Inc

New Purchases: SPNT, MBB, EVFM, MPC, BMTX, CVX,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company First Wilshire Securities Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Global PLC, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Limoneira Co, Trecora Resources, SiriusPoint, sells Kraton Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, Tutor Perini Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,832,094 shares, 17.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.60% East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) - 351,708 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 732,366 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92% Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 384,515 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vistra Corp (VST) - 847,751 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 62,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.88, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in BM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 1,832,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 219,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Limoneira Co by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 432,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 527,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 85.65%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Volt Information Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.78 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.97.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.