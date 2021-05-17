Logo
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc Buys Liberty Global PLC, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Limoneira Co, Sells Kraton Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Tetra Tech Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company First Wilshire Securities Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Limoneira Co, Trecora Resources, SiriusPoint, sells Kraton Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, Tutor Perini Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+wilshire+securities+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,832,094 shares, 17.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.60%
  2. East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) - 351,708 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34%
  3. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 732,366 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92%
  4. Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 384,515 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Vistra Corp (VST) - 847,751 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 62,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.88, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BM Technologies Inc (BMTX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in BM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 1,832,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 219,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Limoneira Co (LMNR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Limoneira Co by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 432,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trecora Resources (TREC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 527,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 85.65%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Sold Out: Volt Information Sciences Inc (VOLT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Volt Information Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.78 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.97.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
